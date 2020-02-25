Baby born on Lundi Gras watches Rex pass on Mardi Gras Day

NEW ORLEANS – Avery Laine Acheson had the best seat in the house for Mardi Gras Day 2020, and she was just one day old.

Baby Acheson celebrated her first Mardi Gras Day with her parents Lisa Acheson and Steve Acheson from their room in Ochsner Baptist Hospital on Napoleon Avenue.

Avery was born on Lundi Gras, February 24, at 4 a.m., weighing in at 8 lbs 3 oz and 20.75 inches long. A little more than 24 hours later, Rex, King of Carnival, passed right below the hospital room window.

Avery and her mother are doing fine and enjoying every minute of their first Mardi Gras as a family.