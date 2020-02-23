Athena, Pandora, and Nyx – Sunday night in Metairie

Mystic Krewe of Nyx rolls in front of Gallier Hall

METAIRIE, LA – The Krewe of Pandora is set to roll on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Metairie, immediately following the Krewe of Athena.

Both parades will use the Metairie Westbound route, beginning at the intersection of Bonnabel Blvd. and Nero Street.

Members of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx will parade on Sunday.

After a fatal accident on Thursday night during the Nyx parade, nearly 30 floats were unable to continue the route.

Nyx founder and Captain Julie Lea announced that around 200 members of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx would ride in Metairie’s Krewe of Pandora.

Lea, who is also the founder and Captain of Pandora, also announced on Sunday morning that there will be a total of six Nyx floats in Pandora, on Sunday tonight.

This includes the Nyx Purse float. The ladies from float 21 will ride in the purse float as float #9 in Pandora.

In total, the Krewe of Pandora will have 20 floats rolling and 500 ladies riding. This is sure to be a parade you don’t want to miss!