All Thursday night Uptown parades cancelled

NEW ORLEANS – Krewe’s of Muses, Babylon, and Chaos will not roll on Thursday night.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Ferguson states high winds are the reason for the parades being postponed.

The parades are all being re-scheduled and will be float ONLY, meaning no marching crews at all.

The new schedule is as follows:

Muses – Friday, February 21, 4:45 P.M.

Babylon – Friday, February 21, 5:15 P.M.

Chaos – Sunday, February 23, immediately following Thoth

