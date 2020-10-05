WATCH LIVE: President Trump expected to leave Walter Reed Medical Center

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- President Trump is expected to leave Walter Reed Hospital after spending the weekend there, receiving treatment for COVID-19.

President Trump tweeted earlier that he feels ‘really good’ and added that COVID-19 should not ‘dominate your life.’

This is a developing story.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

