WATCH LIVE: President Trump expected to leave Walter Reed Medical Center

Louisiana Network

by: Stacie Richard

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- President Trump is expected to leave Walter Reed Hospital after spending the weekend there, receiving treatment for COVID-19.

President Trump tweeted earlier that he feels ‘really good’ and added that COVID-19 should not ‘dominate your life.’

This is a developing story.

