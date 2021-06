BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is going to give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. inside the Louisiana State Capitol.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, all Louisianans 12 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccination data, visit https://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/.