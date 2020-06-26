W. Shreveport park shut down while USDA tries to remove large black vulture roost

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A city park in West Shreveport has been shut down until further notice while the city works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rid the park of what it describes as a “very severe” black vulture problem.

According to Shreveport Parks and Recreation, more than 200 of the large carrion-eating birds have roosted at the Bill Cockrell Community Center. The city says the vultures’ droppings are caustic and cause damage to property, noting in a Facebook post Friday announcing the closure of the park that “they also regurgitate undigested food, which in this case is especially worrisome, as it creates a health hazard at a public park.”

Residents of the neighborhood have appealed to the city to do something about the birds, which do not fear humans. On Thursday, the appearance of several dead vultures hung up by their legs, some from trees, startled visitors to the park.

But SPAR says the USDA is using the dead vultures in this way is a “common and highly effective urban removal method” to disperse the roost.