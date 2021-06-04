UPDATE: St. Landry Parish teen runaways found in California

UPDATE: The two teens were found safe in California. The vehicle they took was also found.

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert of two runaway teens, and asks for the public to be on the lookout.

Tyler Edwards, 16 of Opelousas, brown hair and approximately 125 lbs, and Jahlyiah Spears, 15, of Opelousas, brown hair and approximately 90 lbs, have reportedly run away and are possibly attempting to travel to California.

Edwards left from the 800 block of Miller Rd. in Opelousas around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts. It is unknown if he is still dressed the same at this point.

He left in a 2015 White Chevy Malibu with Louisiana license plate 825AOH and will be traveling with Spears.

The driver’s side tail light and passenger’s side headlight are both busted. The car has dark tinted windows and a large pink sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-6844.