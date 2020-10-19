UPDATE: One suspect in weekend shooting identified, charged with attempted murder of police officer

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One suspect involved in a weekend gunfire exchange with police has been identified.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, 19-year-old Russell Edward McFarland III was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce.

According to the warrant, Russell and another suspect were involved in the original altercation that left one man with a gunshot wound to the back. The warrant states that the second suspect fired 10 shots from a pistol at the vehicle, despite it being in a highly congested area with many residents and children standing around.

The pair then got into Russell’s vehicle and headed north on Jackson Street. Russell’s vehicle was identified as the suspect vehicle and when officers tried to stop them, they fled at high speeds for about a mile before crashing at Peach Street and South First Street.

The warrant states that after the crash, both suspects exited the vehicle and were armed with pistols. As an officer tried to pursue them on foot, one of the suspects fired at the officer but only struck his patrol unit.

Both fled to a home in the 900 block of South Third Street where they were finally taken into custody.

McFarland was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and is currently being held without bond.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Monroe Police officers were called to the Parkview Apartments in reference to a shooting.

According to police, a male victim was found at the complex with a gunshot wound to the back. He was flown to Shreveport for treatment.

During the following investigation, a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the shooting was spotted by officer. During the ensuing chase, the vehicle ran off of the roadway near South First Street. When officers approached the vehicle, an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the officers occured.

The suspects then took off on foot but were later apprehended. None of the suspects nor any officers were injured during the exchange.

