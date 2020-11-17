Traveling for the holidays? Here are some tips from the BBB

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As the holiday season starts, many people are eager to spend time with family and friends. When looking for the best fare available, read the details required by the carrier to travel safely and review CDC guidelines.

Here are some helpful tips from the BBB:

Before clicking the button to buy tickets, the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana recommends the following:

Make certain everyone who is traveling has the appropriate ID : The deadline for the TSA-required Real ID has been delayed to October 1, 2021; however, make sure parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state.

: The deadline for the TSA-required Real ID has been delayed to October 1, 2021; however, make sure parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state. Read all cancellation polices carefully: Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different.

Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different. Book tickets only after reviewing travel restrictions.

Consider trip insurance : Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.

: Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover. Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints and other aviation information.



Some other Thanksgiving travel tips include:

· Pack plenty of face masks and hand sanitizer.

· Plan ahead for unexpected delays.

· Bring a back-up charger.

· Plan for changes in the weather.

· Check your vehicle before a long road trip.

During the holiday season or any time of year, find ways to travel safely and avoid scams. Remember to report any suspicious activities to the BBB Scam Tracker.

