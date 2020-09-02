Three arrested following a large fight in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities say they have arrested three individuals following a large fight in Ruston on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, September 1, Officer Williams and Sergeant Loyd responded to a call in the 1500 block of Allen Street regarding a large fight where weapons were involved, arrest reports say.

Upon arriving on the scene, Ofc. Williams says he noticed a large crowd surrounding a vehicle and then ordered the crowd to move out of the way to investigate the scene.

Ofc. Williams says he noticed one person, later identified as Marquise Tyler, attempting to flee the scene.

Marquise Tyler

Officer Williams claims he then proceeded to order Tyler to stop after noticing he was attempting to conceal a baggie containing a yellow substance, later identified as Alprazolam, inside his pants while walking away. According to the arrest report, Ofc. Williams had to physically detain Tyler who then began resisting and had to be forced to the ground.

During the physical altercation with Tyler another person, later identified as Devon Mitchell, approached Ofc. Williams and attempted to fight him. At this time, Sergeant Loyd intercepted Mitchell.

Devon Mitchell

When Sgt. Loyd intercepted Mitchell, reports say he began resisting her which resulted in her being picked up and then slammed onto the ground by Mitchell.

Ofc. Williams says he deployed his taser at Mitchell, which he noted seemingly had no effect.

Ofc. Williams says Mitchell then charged towards him and they both went to the ground where Mitchell then grabbed Ofc. Williams’ taser, which also fell to the ground.

During this altercation, Ofc. Williams managed to grab ahold of Mitchell’s leg, arm, and head and held him to the ground while awaiting assistance.

At this time, Marquise Tyler allegedly got up off the ground and attempted to knock Ofc. Williams off of Devon Mitchell.

Mitchell continued to resist and attempted to fight back which resulted in Mitchell being tased two more times until he complied with Ofc. Williams’ orders.

While attempting to put Mitchell inside the police cruiser, he resisted and had to be forced inside.

Ofc. Williams noted Tyler also had to be forced inside as well.

Ofc. Williams also noted that once Mitchell was inside the police cruiser, he attempted to hide a large amount of marijuana in the back seat.

The arrest report made note that two of the Officers on scene went to seek medical treatment for their injuries during Mitchell’s arrest. The body camera device on Sergeant Loyd’s uniform was also damaged during this incident, which was valued at over $1,000.

Once at the Precinct, Marquise Tyler incurred an additional charge after he was found in possession of a small amount of Marijuana.

Officer Williams also arrested Alexis Bowman after he noticed she was involved in a physical altercation with another person at the same scene.

Alexis Bowman

Ofc. Williams says Bowman was observed shoving the other person numerous times.

While authorities were attempting to detain Bowman, Ofc. Williams says Bowman resisted arrest and attempted to kick one of the officers.

According to the affidavit, it took two Officers to detain Bowman and place her into restraints.

Below are the charges of all three arrests.

Marquise Tyler:

Resisting an Officer with force or violence

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of a Schedule IV (Alprazolam) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Schedule I (Marijuana)

Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution

Devon Mitchell:

Resisting an Officer with force or violence (2 Counts)

Battery of a Police Officer (2 Counts)

Possession of a Schedule I (Marijuana) with intent to distribute

Disarming a Police Officer

Obstruction of Justice

Damage to property (over $1,000.00)

Resisting a Police Officer

Alexis Bowman:

Resisting a Police Officer

Disturbing the Peace (Fighting)

Simple Battery