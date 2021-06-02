Teen who drowned at Lake Bistineau identified, body recovered

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have confirmed the name and age of the teen who drowned Tuesday afternoon after his boat overturned on Lake Bistineau.

“This is such tragic news no parent wants to hear, and my heart aches for Lane’s family and friends,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement Wednesday.

“Please pray for the families of both boys as they endure this terrible news.”

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 15-year-old Hayden Lane Mangum was recovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning after a night of searching by first responders.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangum and his friend Cade Bedgood, 16, were on a boat around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday when rough water currents caused the boat to overturn. Deputies say one teen was able to call for help and was rescued while the other teen went missing.

BPSO says more than 100 family members, friends, and spiritual leaders were on the scene to comfort each other during the search.

Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

First responders from numerous local agencies and local citizens showed up Tuesday at the scene to help find Mangum, who was a sophomore at Calvary Baptist Academy and played football and baseball.

“The recovery will hopefully help bring some closure to their family, but they will certainly need the support of family and friends, Sheriff Whittington said.”