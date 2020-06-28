Suspect knocks out Alexandria police officer; suspect and companions in jail

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men and a woman are behind bars after cold-cocking the Alexandria police officer who was trying to arrest them Friday night for refusing to leave Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Jonathan Rhodes, 20, of Pineville, Elijah McCall, 21, and Jena Fowler, 19, both of Alexandria, were arrested after assaulting the officer, who was later treated for his injuries and released.

According to a post on the Alexandria, La Police Department’s Facebook page, It all started just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, when the officer saw a group of people in a vehicle near the hospital entrance playing loud music and disturbing people who were there for medical treatment.

The officer first asked them to turn down the music, which they did. Until the officer left the area, and then, they allegedly cranked up the music again.

The officer heard it, returned and instructed them to leave the property or face possible arrest. However, a short time later the officer observed the suspects back on hospital property at the entrance to the emergency room.

At that time, the officer was done. He advised the suspects they were being arrested for remaining after forbidden. He arrested the first suspect and attempted to arrest Rhodes, but Rhodes wasn’t having it and resisted, allegedly striking the officer multiple times and knocking him unconscious.

Making matters worse, at some point during the altercation the suspect, by his own admission, attempted to disarm the officer by taking his duty weapon from him.

That was when bystanders as well as backup police officers intervened. The officer used a Taser on the suspect, at which time all three suspects were taken into custody. The officer was treated for his injuries and released.

Rhodes was charged with trespassing/remaining after forbidden, aggravated resisting a police officer with force or violence, attempted disarming of peace officer and second degree battery.

McCall and Fowler each were charged with remaining on premises after being forbidden.

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King was none too happy about the event, saying,

“The City of Alexandria has a responsibility of public safety for all people, and we have officers ready to respond to protect the public.

“Our officer was attempting to maintain order and security for people in the hospital and was attacked.” King continued. “He acted professionally, and within the law, and I am grateful he was able to use reasonable force to prevent a greater tragedy. Our society cannot allow our officers to be attacked when they are acting within the scope of their duties. I fully support this officer’s actions in this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the detective’s division at 318-449-5099.