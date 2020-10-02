Suspect in Shreveport double homicide arrested in Missouri

Stanley R. Goldsby Jr was arrested Thursday night in Belton, Missouri after a vehicle he was driving was stopped by the Cass County Sherriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit. (Source: Cass County Missouri Sheriff’s Office)

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for a double homicide in Shreveport has been arrested in Missouri.

Stanley R. Goldsby Jr was arrested Wednesday night in Belton, Missouri after the vehicle he was driving was stopped by the Cass County Sherriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit. He was taken into custody without incident.

Goldsby, 33, is wanted in Shreveport for the homicides of 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor. Police say Goldsby had come to a home and argued with one of the victims. During the argument, Goldsby reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot both men in the upper body.