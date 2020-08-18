Suspect in hospital shooting extradited back to Shreveport; held on $5M bond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man who opened fire inside a Shreveport hospital early last Wednesday, kicking off a multiple-state manhunt that led to his apprehension the same day near the Alabama State line is back in Shreveport.

Taniel Cole, 41, was captured by the U.S. Marshal’s agents and the Mississippi State Police last Wednesday afternoon.

Monday, he was extradited back to Shreveport and booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center just after 7 p.m.

Cole allegedly entered Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, and shot a male inside the hospital in the leg.

As multiple agencies searched for Cole inside and around the hospital, he managed to elude law enforcement, hijacking a vehicle and its occupant and driving to Monroe.

There, Cole’s carjacking victim managed to escape and he reportedly switched cars at Car Town in Monroe and continued driving eastward.

Cole was booked into CCC on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping/kidnapping, armed robbery, use of a firearm and parole fugitive.

His bond is set at $5,000,000.