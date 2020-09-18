Suspect identified in murder of Arcadia man found shot to death in car

Jekendrick Rashard Vernon, 23, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Edward Roberson, who was found shot to death inside his vehicle at a popular hangout spot in Arcadia. (Source: Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an Arcadia man who was found shot to death inside his vehicle at a popular hangout spot in Arcadia.

The sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Jekendrick Rashard Vernon is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Edward Roberson, who was reported missing after he failed to show up for work on September 12.

According to Sheriff John Ballance, Roberson was last seen on the evening of September 11 getting into the passenger side of his own vehicle, with an unidentified man at the wheel.

His body was found inside that vehicle when family members spotted it at a local hangout called the ‘Oasis’ off of Hwy 9 just north of Interstate 20.

The man seen with Roberson on the day he disappeared is believed to have been Vernon, and police believe he could now be in the Monroe or Longview/Dallas area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bienville Parish SO at 318-263-2215.