State Farm auto rate decreases; overall insurers return millions to Louisianans

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a permanent decrease of 9.6 percent for auto insurance policies issued by State Farm Insurance Company for Louisiana drivers.

This reduction by State Farm, follows approved decreases of 4.5 percent in 2018, 6.5 percent in 2019 and 2.3 percent in March, adding up to a total 23 percent decrease in the last two years.



“State Farm provides auto insurance for more than a million Louisiana policyholders and has been at the forefront of giving consumers relief from their auto premiums due to decreased driving during the COVID pandemic,” Donelon said. “We’ve seen many other local and national insurers do the same since the issuance of nationwide stay at home orders that have resulted in Louisiana policyholders receiving over $202 million dollars in rebates or refunds.”





In addition, Louisiana’s private passenger auto insurers continue to return auto premiums to Louisiana drivers as a response to emergency declarations and stay at home orders in place throughout the U.S. and Louisiana.

This can be attributed to the fact that insurers are seeing significantly fewer miles driven, resulting in a reduction in the frequency of accidents and claims filing, as well as lawsuits being filed.

The effective date of State Farm’s current reduction is August 24, 2020 for new and renewal policies. If policyholders have any questions about rebates or refunds, they should contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance at 1-800-259-5300 or by visiting www.ldi.la.gov.



But State Farm is not the only insurers in Louisiana who has lowered rates or issued rebates.

Below have announced or provided the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) with the details of a rebate or rate reduction program and these insurers provide coverage to 97% of Louisiana’s insured drivers.







PRIVATE PASSENGER AUTOMOBILE



Companies Offering Premium Payback Due to COVID-19



Group/Company



2019 Market Share



COVID-19 Related Return Premium



# Months Return Premium



Projected Return Premiums



STATE FARM GRP



29.5%



25%



2.37



$ 71,099,231



BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY GRP (GEICO)



11.7%



15%



6



$ 42,895,623



PROGRESSIVE GRP



16.4%



20%



2



$ 26,769,931



ALLSTATE INS GRP



11.1%



15%



3



$ 20,255,162



USAA GRP



6.0%



20%



3



$ 14,703,613



SOUTHERN FARM BUREAU CAS GRP



5.4%



15%



2



$ 6,566,488



LIBERTY MUT GRP



4.1%



15%



2



$ 4,949,089



GOAUTO INS CO



3.3%



15%



2



$ 4,076,990



SHELTER INS GRP



1.4%



30%



2



$ 3,491,034



AMTRUST NGH GRP



2.4%



15%



1



$ 1,260,381



METROPOLITAN GRP



0.8%



15%



2



$ 1,031,830



ORPHEUS GRP



1.1%



10%



2



$ 929,520



AUTO CLUB ENTERPRISES INS GRP (AAA)



0.5%



20%



2



$ 848,445



KEMPER CORP GRP



0.7%



15%



2



$ 842,637



HARTFORD FIRE & CAS GRP



0.6%



15%



2



$ 673,438



THE HANOVER INS GRP



0.4%



15%



2



$ 516,007



HORACE MANN GRP



0.4%



15%



2



$ 506,248



FARMERS INS GRP



0.1%



25%



2



$ 298,775



AMERICAN FAMILY INS GRP



0.3%



$50



5,919**



$ 295,950



CHUBB LTD GRP



0.1%



6%



12



$ 186,195



ROOT INS CO



0.3%



10%



2



$ 254,725



AMICA MUT GRP



0.1%



20%



2



$ 163,389



PURE COMPANIES GRP



0.1%



15%



2



$ 159,441



TRAVELERS GRP



0.0%



15%



3



$ 47,861



PHARMACISTS MUT INS CO



0.0%



$25



570**



$ 14,250



MIDVALE IND CO



0.0%



15%



3



$ 2,047



BROTHERHOOD MUTUAL INS CO



0.0%



15%



2



$ –



CLEARCOVER INS CO



0.0%



15%



1



$ –



Total Proposed Refunds



97.0%











$ 202,838,301



