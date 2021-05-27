Smallest-ever baby born in Louisiana marks one year since leaving NICU

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One year after her release from a Shreveport hospital, the smallest pre-term baby ever to be born in Louisiana and survive is thriving.

When Dionna Ambrielle Miracle Taylor was born at 23 weeks and two days on January 27, 2020 at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, she weighed just 11 ounces. That’s about the size of a human heart and lighter than a can of soda.

A baby born at less than 37 weeks is considered premature. Babies born before 25 weeks are considered extremely preterm and often come with complicated medical problems.

Tiny Dionna spent 40 weeks and four days in the NICU before “graduating” and going home. She has been doing a lot of catching up ever since. Today, her doctor says she weighs 16lbs. 2.3 oz.

Her family says she is forming words and loves to call Da-da (Dad) and the highlight of her day is the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Mom Penny Taylor is hopeful Dionna will start trying to walk soon but for now she enjoys being carried by her big brother.

Easter 2021: Born at just 11 oz, little Dionna now weighs just over 16 lbs. (Source: Family photos)

Dionna gets some love from her OLHS nurse during her quarterly doctor’s visit. (Source: Family photos)

Besides being the smallest-ever baby born in Louisiana, Dionna also has the distinction of being one of the first Ochsner LSU Health patients transferred from its Academic Medical Center on Kings Highway to its Women’s and Children’s Unit at St. Mary Medical Center, a move forced by the need to make room for more COVID-19 patients as the pandemic surged in Northwest Louisiana.