Shreveport man indicted in murder of Panola County deputy

Gregory Dewayne Newson, 47, was indicted Sept. 28 by a grand jury in Panola County, Texas in the shooting death of 28-year-old Deputy Christopher Dickerson early on the morning of New Year’s Eve 2019. (Photo courtesy: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of killing a Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted in the case.

Panola County Sheriffs Deputy Christopher Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Source: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court records, 47-year-old Gregory Newson was indicted Monday on one count of capital murder of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the New Year’s Eve death of Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson.

Deputy Dickerson was shot during a traffic stop just outside of Carthage early on the morning of December 31, 2019. Authorities say Newson abruptly jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire when Dickerson pulled him over. Authorities believe the wounded deputy was able to return fire. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

When Newson was captured following a chase and wreck about an hour later in Shreveport, he was suffering gunshot wounds. He also had a punctured lung and broken ribs as a result of the crash.

A Panola County grand jury reviewed the case and returned the indictments on Monday. The Texas Attorney General’s Office took over the case in August. No arraignment date has been set.

Newson remains held in the Gregg County Jail on $3 million bond.