Salute The Badge: Minden School Resource Office officer saves man trying to jump off I-20 overpass

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Minden School Resource Officer is being called a hero after she stopped a man from jumping off an overpass on Interstate-20.

According to the Minden Police Association, around 11 p.m. Wednesday the Minden Police Department received a call about a man threatening to jump off the LA 371 overpass on I-20.

When Sgt. Hackett and Officer Smith arrived at the scene they found a man straddling the concrete barrier and yelling that he wanted to kill himself. They were able to convince the man to pull one leg back over the barrier but the man refused to move any further until he talked to Lt. Tokia Whiting-Harrison.

Officers then called Lt. Harrison, who was off duty at the time and she arrived in less than 10 minutes. She was able to calm the man down and convince him to move away from the edge. He then received medical care.

The MPA released the following statement:

“Lt. Whiting-Harrison is a well-known and admired School Resource Officer. She regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty for the citizens of Minden. In doing so, she saved a man’s life.”