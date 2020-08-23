Ruston restaurant closed by TRO agrees to comply with state COVID-19 directives

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Ruston restaurant will be allowed to reopen, after it was forced to close in mid-August due to not following state COVID-19 mitigation directives, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On August 14, Peking Buffet, located at 1300 North Vienna Street in Ruston was ordered to close after a temporary restraining order was issued by a Third Judicial District Judge.

The LDH came to an agreement with the restaurant’s owners that will allow the restaurant to reopen after it was closed due to excessive non-compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

As part of the agreement, the owners of Peking Buffet must shift from self-service to service by its staff who will wear face coverings while serving customers.



The owners also have agreed to establish a one-way flow of traffic to prevent congregating of customers, add markers in the buffet line to promote social distancing and place a plexiglass or similar solid barrier on the customer side of the buffet counter.



The restaurant will be allowed to reopen under these stipulations but will be ordered to close should the stipulations not be followed.