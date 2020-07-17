RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Shreveport native hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drag Superstar and Shreveport native Chi Chi DeVayne was hospitalized Wednesday with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure.

Zavion Davenport, aka Chi Chi DeVayne, appeared on RuPaul’s drag race in 2016 and 2018.

She was diagnosed with scleroderma, a condition that results in hardened tight skin in areas and affects internal organs and blood vessels.

Davenport spoke from her hospital bed on Instagram, telling fans to take care of their body. She says she will be going through dialysis to try to kick start her kidneys.

Chi Chi DeVayne talks with Lynn Vance for The Lynn Vance Show

In an interview with Lynn Vance in 2019, she talks about living with scleroderma and how it has affected her career. Click HERE to watch that interview.