Remains found in northern Bossier Parish identified as Garrett Wilson

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the human remains that were found a week ago in northern Bossier Parish as Garrett Wilson, the Bossier City man reported missing in late January.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the victim John Hardy is accused of killing is Garrett Wilson, the Bossier City man reported missing late last month.

The confirmation comes after the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office positively identified human remains that were found a week ago in northern Bossier Parish are those of Wilson.

John Hardy, 43, charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. (Photo courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BPSO Lt. Bill Davis says it’s still not known how long the remains had been there or how Wilson was killed.

Davis says theNorth Louisiana Crime Lab conducted a DNA analysis on a sample of the remains found near railroad tracks in a rural area off of Rocky Mount Road on Feb. 21 to confirm the remains are those of the 48-year-old man who was reported missing Jan. 23.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Bossier City Police Department on an investigation into the connection between Wilson’s disappearance and the brief disappearance of Wilson’s business partner, John Hardy. Wilson was helping Hardy run his HVAC business at the time of his disappearance.

Hardy was reported missing Feb. 19, nearly a month after Wilson’s disappearance and the same day the search that led to the discovery of the remains was getting underway in Rocky Mount. He was arrested three days later and charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Davis says additional charges are possible for Hardy, and its possible others could also be arrested and charged in Garrett’s death, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Davis also says no motive has been identified and no weapon has been found.