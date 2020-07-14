People are dealing with the statewide mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Medical experts say wearing a mask or face covering is the best way to protect yourself and others fron contracting the virus.

We wanted to see how people are dealing with wearing a mask now that the state is under a mask mandate. Our question, “How has it been weaing a mask?”

Elaine Robinson responded, “It hasn’t been that bad at all. I mean, there are so many masks that are out there so if you want one that fits tighter or looser, but, I mean. It really is just a barrier. It allows you to breathe normally. Yes. It’s hot, but it’s hot without a mask.”

Lynell Cobb replied, “I hate them. So, I’m gonna be honest, but I guess I gotta do what I gotta do to stay safe.”

“You know, it doesn’t bother me. If it’s important to keep people safe I say just go along with it and hopefully we can get out of this big mess soon,” said Kacie Chapman.

“What we do know is that this virus is transmitted via respiratory droplets and so we have to mask up. We have to hand wash. We have to social and physical distance and we’ve got to avoid non-essential travel,” explained Dr. Rani Whitfield with Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.

Our second question was, “Do you have any words for those people who still refuse to wear them (masks)?

If you’re like me and you got kids and you want to keep living, you’ll wear the mask,” Cobb said.

Robinson replied, “It’s a barrier between you and somebody else. Just like you’re behind a door. I would suggest that you wear a mask. It’s not that serious.”

Chapman added, “I know it’s hard to breathe in these things when it’s hot out here, but, we’ll do our best. I’m just trying to follow the rules.”

The mask mandate ends July 24th, but it could be extended.

