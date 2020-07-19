One dies, one critical, one recovering from early-morning shooting at local hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early morning shooting that has left one man dead, and two others injured.

Ha’Shoun Collins of Rayville, 22, was pronounced dead at Ochsner’s LSU Health, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to 5020 Hollywood Avenue to the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Hotel on reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers located two men, Collins, and another unidentified 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries to their upper bodies.

Both were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where Collins died and the 25-year-old remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after medics arrived at Ochsner’s with the first two victims, a third victim, age 22, arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm.

He told police he also was shot during the ordeal at the hotel.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene, collected evidence and detectives began interviewing witnesses.

They learned the shooting victims were guests of the hotel and were in town on vacation, and became involved in a verbal dispute with a black male. In the course of the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire striking all three victims, mortally wounding Collins.

In the course of their investigation, detectives learned the suspect was part of a large group of people – males and females – who, after the shootings, entered into multiple vehicles and fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information relative to this homicide to contact them at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.