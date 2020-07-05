One dead, one in custody in Saturday afternoon shooting outside Dillard’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old man is behind bars facing a murder charge after a heated verbal exchange inside Dillard’s at Mall St. Vincent accelerated to violence in the Mall’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Treyvious Dotie of Shreveport was arrested in connection and charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Bryan Theus.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police were called to 1133 St Vincent Avenue at Mall St Vincent on reports of a shooting at Dillard’s Department Store.

Arriving officers located Theus outside the east entry of Dillard’s suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Officers rendered aid to the man until Shreveport Fire Department arrived.

Theus was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead just minutes later.

Investigators with the Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Unit came to the scene and began their investigation.

Crime Scene Investigators recovered a handgun and shell casings, while homicide detectives reviewed video of the incident and interviewed multiple witnesses.

During their investigation they learned that the two men were involved in a brief encounter inside of the department store.

Both men left the business and Dotie allegedly shot Theus multiple times shortly after he walked out of the store.

Dotie then allegedly came back toward Theus and shot him several more times as he lay on the ground. Investigators believe the two men knew each other.

Dotie surrendered to authorities shortly after the shooting and was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex.

Following interviews with detectives, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder.