NPSO: Raging Tuesday morning house fire claims one life, destroys home

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies along with multiple other agencies are the scene of a tragic house fire that claimed one life Tuesday morning, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Eleanor C. Gill, 87, died in the fire, according to Natchitoches Parish Deputy Coroner, Steven Clanton.

The 911 call reporting a fire at a residence in the 100 block of Wood Street in Campti came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Wright said.

When NPSO deputies arrived, the right front side of the home was engulfed in flames.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the initial call and was on hand when Gill’s body was recovered.

In addition to NPSO deputies, other agencies who responded immediately included the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9 assisted by Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Campti Police.

Along with NPSO deputies, State Fire Marshal investigators are processing the scene as they do in all fire fatalities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.