Neighbor reacts after teen arrested for making and possessing a bomb

KENNER, La. – For months, neighbors in Kenner reported hearing mysterious explosions, but never knew where they were coming from.

Now, a teen is behind bars accused of making and possessing a bomb.

18-year-old Devin Staehle was arrested on Monday after Kenner Police executed a search warrant at his home.

Police found a variety of chemical compound packages. When mixed, they could create flash powder and gun powder. Police say both are used in explosives.

“I didn’t want him to be the bomb boy in Kenner, but that’s how it went,” said one neighbor who did not want to give her name.

For months, neighbors reported hearing booms, but police struggled to pinpoint where they were coming from.

“There were a few times I knew they were close, but I really had no idead it was from my guy from down the street,” the woman said.

A CrimeStoppers tip broke the case. Staehle ultimately confessing when police showed up with a warrant.

“I think he has a bit of a genius in him, but he probably got a little over his capacities. I don’t condone buying chemicals or explosives,” the woman said.

The neighbor said Staehle was a good kid growing up and he would protect her kids from bullies. She believes he never intended to hurt anyone.

“He would never want to purposely hurt the veterans, parents with small children, fur parents. His favorite person in the world was his grandma, he loved children and he loved his dog.”

There have been no reports of property damage or injury related to the explosions. However, police say with the quantity of chemicals and the size of the tubes in which the chemicals were being placed no doubt could have caused serious injury and or death.