Morgan City woman reported missing, may be in Baton Rouge area

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police are searching for a woman last seen on June 1 who may be in the Baton Rouge area.

Mary Landry is described as a white female, standing at 5’7″ and weighing 120 lbs., according to Police Chief James Blair. Police say she was sighted in the Baton Rouge area.

If you have seen Mary Landry or know her current whereabouts, please contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605. Tips can also be submitted to the department’s website at www.morgancitypolice.org.