Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a staffer.

Nungesser was running a slight fever Tuesday night and decided to get tested today.

We’re told he has mild symptoms and is resting at home.

Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted his prays and support for Nungesser. Edwards said, “We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020

The people Nungesser was around on Monday have been notified and are now quarantining.