Louisiana Public Service Commissioner awards $2.5M in energy-efficiency grants in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than $2.5 million in grants have been awarded to local governments and public institutions in Northwest Louisiana to promote energy efficiency.

This is the second year the grants have been awarded. They will fund the installation of high-efficiency LED lights on streets and buildings of universities, libraries, school systems, municipal governments and other public bodies.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner, Foster Campbell announced the awards Monday morning.

“By saving electricity, it saves them (taxpayers) money. LED lighting is the future and I am proud to be apart of it. I am proud to be a part of energy efficiency,” said Campbell.

The recipients of Campbell’s 2019 efficiency grants for Northwest Louisiana public institutions are:

Northwest Louisiana Technical College, Mansfield campus, $76,719

City of Bossier, Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, $354,906

Louisiana State University Shreveport, $500,000

The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, $217,452

Southern University at Shreveport, $367,225

Shreveport Memorial Library $500,000

Town of Homer, $150,369

Claiborne Parish School Board, $300,000

Claiborne Parish Police Jury, $62,380

The LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their electricity consumption across Louisiana. Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.

Funding for the program comes from a surcharge on electric bills paid by cities, parishes and other political subdivisions.

Campbell says he plans for a third round of grants in his office next year. the deadline for these third-year grant applications is March 1, 2020.