Oklahoma teacher awarded part of SONIC’s $1.3 million in donations for learning supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KTVE/KARD) – A Monroe school teacher wins $600 for teaching supplies through a donation from SONIC Drive in.

According to a news release from SONIC, Tramaine Maloney at Wossman High School was selected for their project “Preparing Students for Academic Success”.

The funds were collected through SONIC’s Limeades for Learning program and joined in partnership with Donor’s Choose. People were asked to submit the names of teachers and community heroes through the Limeades for Learning and Maloney was submitted and voted on by Sonic fans across the country.

“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”

To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.