LINCOLN PARISH: Search warrant leads to counterfeit money and items used to produce it, 4 arrested

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The execution of a search warrant in Lincoln Parish led to the discovery of counterfeit money and the items used to produce it.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Roach Road on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

During the search, agents found various narcotics, firearms, a stolen 20-foot utility trailer, and stolen yard maintenance equipment. Agents also found counterfeit currency along with the items used in the production of counterfeit currency.

Four people were arrested in the case.

Russell Scott Boyd (Courtesy: LPSO)

Russell Scott Boyd has been charged with Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm During Commission of CDS Felony, and Monetary Instrument Abuse.

Justin Lambert Gilbert (Courtesy: LPSO)

Justin Lambert Gilbert is charged with Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Stolen Things Greater than $1000, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Monetary Instrument Abuse (2 counts).

Joshua Wayne Franklin (Courtesy: LPSO)

Joshua Wayne Franklin is charged with Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Monetary Instrument Abuse (2 counts), Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fugitive from Ouachita Parish.

Michael Herbert Nichols (Courtesy: LPSO)

Michael Herbert Nichols is charged with Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.