Lafayette Police searching for driver in fatal hit and run crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Sunday on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

According to Police Spokesperson, Cpt. Bridgette Dugas, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of the Evangeline Thruway near the RaceTrac gas station for the report of a body on the roadway.

She said police arrived and found the body.

An initial investigation has revealed that the victim was a pedestrian of a hit-and-run crash.

The deceased has not been identified and so far police have not given any details or a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Developing story.