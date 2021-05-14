Lafayette mayor-president permits indoor service to resume in bars

Lafayette Parish falls below 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, according to LCG
LAFAYETTE, La. – According to a statement from his administration, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory notified Governor John Bel Edwards in a letter Wednesday afternoon that Lafayette Parish is opting-in pursuant to Proclamation Number 17 JBE 2021.
This permits bars in the parish to open for on-premises, indoor consumption at the full extent authorized by Gov. Edwards’ current proclamation.
Bars allowed to open under the order must adhere to the following restrictions:
- Bars may reopen and offer tableside service only. Standing and bar service will be prohibited.
- Indoor capacity shall be limited to a 25% occupancy rate or 50 people, whichever is less.
- Outdoor capacity shall be limited to 50 people and only for tableside service.
- Tables shall be spaced in accordance with the State Fire Marshal’s social distancing guidelines.
- Service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 A.M. and 11 P.M.
- No person under the age of twenty-one (21) shall be allowed on the premises.
For more information and the full guidelines, please visit opensafely.la.gov.