Jefferson Parish hoping to cash-in on Orleans Parish decision to restrict businesses

GRETNA, La. – Jefferson Parish businesses are hoping to cash-in on New Orleans’ decision to close bars and restrict businesses this Carnival season.

As of now, Jefferson Parish will not have any new restrictions and the parish is not worried about the potential influx of people wanting to celebrate.

Rivershack in Gretna is usually the party spot during Carnival season.

Even while following modified phase 2 restrictions and limiting capacity, the restaurant believes they will capture a lot of the business that is restricted in neighboring Orleans Parish.

“They’re still going to do their thing, drink and party for Mardi Gras like they usually would do. I do feel bad though for all of the businesses that will be losing out,” said Mary Dallas who is a server at Rivershack.

Although indoor bar service is closed, bars can have customers outside. Restaurants are ready to entertain and are hopeful area attractions might also drive business.

“You can come over here and look at the house floats, come over here and get a beer and some crawfish and have a good time over here,” Dallas said.

Jefferson Parish leaders will still keep a watchful eye on businesses and make sure they follow phase 2 restrictions. Business owners are grateful they’re not facing crackdowns like Orleans.

Jim Capella, General Manager at Bienvenue in Harahan said, “People in Jefferson Parish and I think people in Orleans Parish are adhearing to the rules. Now, this is just squeezing it even further. How much more do you want to push people? At some point, there is going to be a pushback.”

Capella thinks business will double because people will have somewhere to go.

He also said as a former bar owner in Orleans for 25 years, he feels for the shuttered businesses.

“It’s a shame because the guys that bought it from me are struggling now, and they don’t have any income because the bars are shut down,” Capella said.

Jefferson Parish’s compliance team will be out in full force leading up to Mardi Gras. The Parish is also encouraging people to report businesses not following the rules by filing a complaint at covid.jeffparish.net.