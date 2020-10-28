Investigation into recent thefts nets four arrests, warrant issued for fifth

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection to recent thefts in Monroe.

Accoording to OPSO, the thefts occurred in the Harmon Johnson Road area of Monroe.





A Can-Am side-by-side, two Can-Am four wheelers, one Honda four wheeler, one Stihl chainsaw, one 20-foot utility trailer, one Kayak, a large amount of phone cable and a mobile camper were recovered by OPSO during the investigation.









Alan Ply, Jackie Lashare, Robert “Bobby” Bruce, and Donald “Duck” Jones have all been arrested and charged in connection to the thefts. Ply and Lashare are charged with one count of Felony Theft. Bruce and Jones are charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property.

At this time, investigators have obtained a warrant for Shawn Stansbury for Accessory After the Fact. If you know where Stansbury is, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200.