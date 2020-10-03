Historic Monroe barbershop still opens for business after being burglarized Monday

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– This isn’t your normal barbershop, but a historic barbershop that has been in Monroe for over 50 years. As you can see the windows were busted out due to a burglary that happened Monday morning. Now they are left wondering who would do this.

“I don’t think people really understood when they broke in this place, it wasn’t about me and Reggie Stamper. It was about the historic place of Stamper’s Barbershop. That’s what people say “how could someone do that to a place right here,” said Leo Williams, Barber at Stamper’s barbershop.

Stamper’s Barbershop has been part of the downtown community for decades and never once have they dealt with crime. Now, they’re missing salon equipment, speakers, T.V.s, and more. Baber officials say it could cost more than 10 thousand dollars to replace everything.

“They pick a time like this to target this place. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Williams.

Despite the burglary, Stamper’s barbershop hasn’t slowed down. They bordered up the window and got right back to work.

“The way it works here at Stamper’s Barbershop, customers are first. We know we have to make a living for our family, but we put the customer first,” said Williams.

Leo says he’s thankful to be part of a community that looks out for each other. He says people in the community found their microwave and Refridgerator that was stolen and it has been returned back to the shop.

“Being a community is important because everybody watches out for everybody. It’s not because we over here and you’re over there,” said Williams.

If you know any information regarding the vandalism at Stamper’s barbershop, you can call the Monroe Police Department 318-329-2641 or Crime Stoppers (318) 388-2274.

