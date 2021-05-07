Gueydan police chief under investigation, accused of being involved in a fight at local business

GUEYDAN, La., (KLFY) – Gueydan Chief of Police Shawn Theriot is being investigated by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office following an alleged fight.

Gueydan Mayor Judy Reese confirmed with News 10 that Theriot is being investigated. He said it happened at the Gueydan Tire Shop. Theriot is being accused of striking someone.

Reese said the fight involved Theriot and another individual.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fight to happen.

We reached out to Theriot for comment and he has yet to respond.

