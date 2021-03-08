Food insecurity continues a year into pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – As the one-year-mark of the first presumed COVID-19 case in Louisiana approaches, we can see how far we’ve come in fighting the virus, but we have a long way to go.

So many people have lost their jobs and can barely put food on the table for their families. Food insecurity continues to be a major issue.

Since March 2020, thousands of people have received help for the first time.

“12 months later for us to still be dealing with some of the same things even while other parts of the state and the economy are getting back to normal, it is surprising and at times a little depressing,” said Jay Vise, communications director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

In one year, Second Harvest Food Bank doubled the amount of food they distribute. Typically they serve 35 million pounds of food, but now they’re dishing out nearly 65 million pounds.

“Day-after-day, month-after-month through the pandemic, it’s been an incredible challenge trying to keep up with the need with people reaching out. So many community partners need assistance to pass that on in their communities,” said Vise.

Earline Quinn has received help from Hope Food Pantry the last several months.

“Until you look in your pantry or fridge and you’re down low and don’t have this or don’t have that…when you go to the food pantry, it’s very satisfying and you will come out smiling,” Quinn said.

Quinn did not want to go on camera, but she is grateful to continue to receive groceries. Each time she visits the food pantry, she is reminded of how many people are still rebounding from the pandemic.

“It got rough for me, my neighbors,” Quinn said. “It really got rough for us. We never thought we’d see this, but we did.”

Overall, Second Harvest is optimistic the massive need will decline as the economy opens up and people get back to work.

“We have many more partners in the community. Churches, local groups and elected officials that we’ve been working with to help folks at the neighborhood level where the need is,” Vise said.

“The workers and everybody who contributes, may God continue to bless them for the blessings that they’ve bestowed upon us,” Quinn said. “It’s not just like we’re out there because we just want to. It’s because we really have to.”

Click here for details on how to donate, volunteer or if you need help.