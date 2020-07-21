EBR School System going virtual up until Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We now know what the beginning of school is going to look like for students in East Baton Rouge Parish.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools are going to be all virtual up until Labor Day, September 7th.

Angela Reams-Brown, President of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers said she got word of the change Tuesday afternoon. It’s one she said she’s pleased.

“I think the board is listening. I understand that they’ve had numerous calls, emails and text messages. Not just from the employees, but from the parents alike,” said Reams-Brown.

Wednesday, incoming Superintendent Leslie Brown is expected to discuss important updates regarding EBR Schools reopening plans.

Reopening schools was also talked about at Governor John Bel Edwards news conference on Tuesday.

“I think you’re starting to see where some school districts are gonna open on time, but perhaps for distance learning and then transition to in person education right after Labor Day,” said Governor Edwards.

“When that actual trigger is pulled for actually reopening the schools is one that I think has to be based on what’s going on on the ground,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary of Health for the Louisiana Deptartment of Health.

Virtual is the option the teachers unions want.

“We want to work, but we want to work safely. We want to teach. We want to see our boys and girls, but we want to do it without contracting COVID-19,” said Reams-Brown.

Students have orientation August 6th and 7th. The first full day of school is August 10th.

The teachers unions still plan to have a silent protest outside the school board Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

You can watch the live stream of the incoming superintendent’s reopening plan update Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. on brproud.com.