Cruelty caught on camera: TTPD seeks to identify who tossed kitten, ran over it

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for help identifying the person or people caught on surveillance video tossing a small kitten out the window of a car and running over it.

TTPD released surveillance video Thursday of the incident, which took place around 2:15 p.m. on September 15 near the gas pumps at Super One on Richmond Road.

The kitten later died. Police say witnesses also saw the same person throw out two other kittens in an adjacent parking lot. In the video released Thursday, it appears the kitten might have been tossed out the passenger side window, which means there may have been more than one person in the car.

The white, four-door sedan seen in the video appears to be a newer model Nissan, possibly a Sentra.

Anyone who knows who recognizes the car or knows who the driver and or passenger may be is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Animal Control Department at 903-798-3535 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP

Cruelty to non-livestock animals is a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.