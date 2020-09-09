Bossier man jailed after allegedly stabbing girlfriend multiple times

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested and his girlfriend is fighting for her life after being repeatedly stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Harvis Ray White, 38, was booked into the Bossier City Jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bossier City police responded to calls reporting a stabbing in the 100 block of Yarbrough Street.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition by the Bossier City Fire Department.

In the course of their investigation, police learned White allegedly stabbed the victim, reported to be his girlfriend during an argument and made threats to a child who was in the home at the time.

White was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Bossier City jail.