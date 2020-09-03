BCPD investigating whether disappearance of business partners, reported theft connected

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police confirm investigators are looking into whether the disappearance of two Bossier City men are connected and whether the theft of more than $80,000 reported by one of them has anything to do with it.

John Hardy, 43, was last seen at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at his home in the 5800 block of Bayou Dr. (Photo courtesy: Bossier City Police Department)

John Hardy, 43, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, hours after he was last seen around 11:45 a.m. at his Bayou Drive home in South Bossier. Hardy owns an HVAC business and operates it out of his home.

Police say he and 48-year-old Garrett Wilson were business partners. Wilson has been missing for nearly a month. He was last seen on January 23 at his home on Bluebonnet Drive in Bossier City, which is just a few streets away in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

Bossier City police confirmed Thursday afternoon that Hardy filed a report on February 5, telling investigators that $80,000 had been stolen from his business. While BCPD says Hardy’s disappearance and the theft from his business are two separate cases, detectives are looking into whether they are connected.

According to sources close to both men, Wilson had been helping Hardy run his HVAC business after Hardy injured himself last year.

Family members say 48-year-old Garrett Wilson has not been seen or heard from since January 23. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

Police say Hardy uses a walker due to his previous injury to his left leg. He is described as a white male, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt.

Both Hardy and Wilson have been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Friends, family, and volunteers have searched an area near a Sligo Road bridge in South Bossier where Wilson’s cell phone was found shortly after his disappearance. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in those searches, using a drone and a boat to search from the air and in the bayou. So far, there has been no sign of Wilson.

Anyone with information about where either of the men might be is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or (318) 741-8683.