Baton Rouge McDonald’s to host a hiring day

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The local Baton Rouge area McDonald’s will host an area wide hiring day at all locations including East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston Parish.

The hiring event will be on October 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to bring any materials they would like to provide at their interview.

Mask and ID will be required.

For anyone interested in applying and cannot make it to the restaurant, you can find more information on available positions at www.careers.mcdonalds.com.