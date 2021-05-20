AG Landry issues warning about scammers in wake of recent flooding

Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana residents impacted by recent flooding to keep their guards up and be proactive against scams.

Attorney General Landry said, “After a natural disaster, it is important for consumers to be aware of con artists lurking during this vulnerable time. I encourage those impacted by the recent flooding to educate themselves on fake charities, sham rental properties, and contractor fraud.”

In addition to downloading a copy of Consumer Tips for Natural Disasters, Landry is urging residents to follow these tips in protecting themselves against flood scammers:

Protect Your Information. If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, do not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate.

If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, do not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate. Beware Of Imposters. Remember that officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and that there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from the federal government. Anyone claiming to be a federal official who asks for money is an imposter.

Remember that officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and that there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from the federal government. Anyone claiming to be a federal official who asks for money is an imposter. Donate With Diligence. Only donate to trusted, well-known charities. Beware of scammers who create fake charities during natural disasters. Always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website.

Landry also urges everyone who believes they or someone they know has fallen victim to a natural disaster scam to please report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721 or https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.