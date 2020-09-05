13-year-old Natchez boy admits to stealing ATV from Vidalia, driving across Mississippi River bridge

NATCHEZ, Ms. — A 13-year-old juvenile in Natchez, Mississippi was caught on Thursday night riding a four-wheeler that he admitted to stealing from Vidalia, Louisiana.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), a deputy witnessed a four-wheeler on Palestine Road without headlights shortly before 10:30 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The driver of the four-wheeler, a 13-year-old juvenile, told the deputy that he had stolen the four-wheeler in Vidalia, Louisiana and drove it across the Mississippi River bridge to Natchez.

The juvenile’s mother was contacted and he was released into her custody.

According to ACSO, the owners of the four-wheeler were not even aware that it was missing until they were contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.