Update: Fog was a factor in deadly December helicopter crash

First responders deploy a tarp at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash on I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— The National Transportation Safety Board released more information on the helicopter crash that killed pilot Joshua L. Hawley on December 14, 2021.

NTSB issued Wednesday the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the Dec. 14, 2021, crash of a BELL HELICOPTER TEXTRON CANADA 407 near LaPlace, Louisiana. Download the report PDF: https://t.co/YHhcfep0bX — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 5, 2022

According to reports, the helicopter departed the Gonzales, Louisiana, area and was en route to the Lakefront Airport (KNEW), New Orleans, Louisiana.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS–B) data tracked the helicopter’s flight path as it flew

along I-10 towards New Orleans.

The helicopter’s altitude ranged from 70 to 175 feet.

NTSB reported about 0.88 miles from the accident site, the helicopter descended to 50 ft AGL Hawley continued to fly down I-10.

The helicopter then collided with the western guy wire suspended between two tall trusses which were about 130 feet above the bridge.

The safety board reported that several commercial vehicles dashcams captured the helicopter’s descent and impact.

“Video showed that the helicopter’s main rotor blades, mast, and transmission separated from the fuselage and were located in Lake Pontchartrain.”

Following the accident, a United States Coast Guard helicopter was launched to the scene to

provide search and rescue support.

The USCG pilot reported that the weather was visual flight rules (VFR) at Louis Armstrong International Airport (KMSY), New Orleans, Louisiana, but deteriorated to marginal VFR to instrument flight conditions to the west.

“The low-level fog allowed the stanchions of the power lines to be barely visible from the east. However, from the west, the fog layer was above the power lines with high cloud layers that reached about 1,200 ft. From a top-down view, there was very dense fog from all areas with a tall column of clouds to the west

of the power line intersection where the accident occurred. They were able to orbit overhead.

With good visibility at 500 ft over the shoreline, but at landfall to the west, a wall of clouds built

to 1,200 ft.“

All the major components of the helicopter were located at the accident site. The helicopter was

recovered to a secure facility for further examination.



