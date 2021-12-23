Saints place 9 on Covid List

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 02: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball as Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys defends in the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints placed 9 players on the Covid 19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

That leaves rookie quarterback Ian Book, a fourth round draft pick, to start for the Saints Monday night against the Miami Dolphins at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the key players on the club’s defense, is also on the list.

Here’s the list, announced by the club Thursday afternoon.

The Saints two starting offensive tackles, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, did not practice, according to the report submitted by the club to the NFL.