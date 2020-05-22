Pop-up food bank serves up 75,000 pounds

Cars drive up; one guy WALKS five miles

NEW ORLEANS – Joseph Bailey pulled up in his pickup truck.

He was hoping to get food to feed his family of four.

Joseph hasn’t had money to buy groceries in more than a month.

WGNO’s Bill Wood found Joseph and cars full of other folks lined up at a pop-up food bank.

Second Harvest Food Bank set it up at the Audubon Zoo.

Most people drove up.

And then there’s Kenneth Stroughter.

He walked.

He walked five miles.

Not since the Great Depression has there been such a need for food.

Second Harvest plans another pop-up food bank Tuesday May 26.

It’s at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Boulevard, Westwego, LA 70094.