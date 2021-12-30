NOFD reminds residents to leave fireworks to the professionals

Fireworks with houses in the foreground as silhouette – Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As we bring 2021 to a close and prepare to ring in 2022, the New Orleans Fire Department would like to stress some very important safety messages this New Year’s weekend.

The New Orleans Police Department reminds the community of the risk that comes with fireworks.

The New Orleans Fire Department reminds citizens that fireworks are illegal in Orleans Parish.

Remember, fireworks are illegal in Orleans Parish so leave them to the professionals. 🎆

Have a Safe and Happy New Year!👶⏰🥳 pic.twitter.com/hx7OSoiO2s — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 30, 2021

NOPD warns the use of illegal fireworks amplifies the risk of residential fires.

Along with fires, NOFD reminds residents of permanent scarring, loss of vision and dismemberment are also harsh realities of amateur fireworks use.

Superintendent Nelson and the State Fire Marshal Butch Browning are urging everyone to treat all fireworks as suitable for use only by trained professionals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), amateur firework usage endangers not only the users but also bystanders and surrounding property and structures.

NOFD reminds the community to have working fire alarms as well.

Residents can contact the New Orleans Fire Department at 504-658-4713 or submit their smoke alarm request online at www.nola.gov/nofd.